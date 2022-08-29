Colombia held a huge concert to commemorate the report on armed conflict

Some 16,000 people gathered to perform a concert in memory of the country’s armed conflict casualties.

In Simón Bolvar Park in Bogota, some 16,000 people gathered to perform a concert in memory of the country’s armed conflict casualties.

To commemorate a report on the abuse of human rights during the conflict, thousands of musicians from various orchestras, philharmonics, and schools performed Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and other pieces of music.

During the conflict between left-wing rebels and Colombia’s security forces and right-wing paramilitaries, it is estimated that over 260,000 people were killed and millions were displaced.

