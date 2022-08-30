Crises drive more people into poverty in Sri Lanka; the country’s fisheries are at their last straw

Nilanthi Gunasekera, 49, clutches her family’s last handful of dried fish in her outstretched palms.

She’s one of millions of Sri Lankans forced to miss meals, ration medicine, and cook with firewood instead of gas.

“Now fish and meat are out of reach for our family,” Gunasekera added. “No meat or fish for two weeks. Last protein.”



Advertisement

Also Read Dasun Shanaka hopes to lift Sri Lankan morale with Asia Cup title Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka says winning the Asia Cup. Would lift...

The island nation is in its worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 because to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices, and economic mismanagement.

Inflation, gasoline lines, and food and medical shortages have forced many Sri Lankans into poverty, and popular protests deposed the former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in July.

The UN claims more than a quarter of the 22 million population struggles to get enough food.

After burglars stole her family’s gas cylinder and cooker, Gunasekera remarked, “We can’t afford to buy either.” “We’re cooking with firewood now.”

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government seeks a multibillion-dollar rescue from the IMF and significant allies, including India, Japan, and the U.S.

Advertisement

Few Sri Lankans will see conditions change quickly because big financial aid is still months away.

“I bathe at a public well more often to save money,” said auto rickshaw driver Sivaraja Sanjeewan, 31, who said increased food prices made it hard to pay water and electricity bills.

Chronic shortages

Depleted reserves have led to long fuel lines, sometimes lasting days, this year.

Shortages have increased firewood demand.



Advertisement

Krishan Darshana joined his father in cutting up wood for kindling after being laid off during the crisis.

“It’s hard labour,” remarked the 25-year-old, who eats only tea and biscuits. “What can I do without a job?”

Health difficulties make life difficult.

“Government hospitals are out of medicine, so they want us to buy from pharmacies, but we have no money,” said Krishan’s mother, Gamage Rupawathi, 60.

Also Read Afghanistan upsets Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup Afghanistan have pounded Sri Lanka in the initial match. Of the Asia...

She has three days remaining on asthma, cholesterol, and arthritis medications.

Advertisement

She inquired bitterly, pointing to an inhaler she uses twice a day to breathe.

Poor kids

Children were among the worst afflicted by the subsequent economic crisis, as parents searched for supplies and officials fretted about hunger.

Gunasekera: “Education is our top priority.” We can’t even buy workbooks.

Her husband begs his bosses for the money to buy them.

Advertisement

Some parents struggle to pay for their kids’ school trips, while others can’t afford ice cream or chocolates.

Oshada Fernando’s uncle created a bamboo-and-shopping-bag kite. Last month, his parents couldn’t afford a birthday gift.

The 11-year-old wanted a racecar. “I hope I get this next birthday.”