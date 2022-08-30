Dasun Shanaka hopes to lift Sri Lankan morale with Asia Cup title
“Now fish and meat are out of reach for our family,” Gunasekera added. “No meat or fish for two weeks. Last protein.”
Inflation, gasoline lines, and food and medical shortages have forced many Sri Lankans into poverty, and popular protests deposed the former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in July.
The UN claims more than a quarter of the 22 million population struggles to get enough food.
After burglars stole her family’s gas cylinder and cooker, Gunasekera remarked, “We can’t afford to buy either.” “We’re cooking with firewood now.”
President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government seeks a multibillion-dollar rescue from the IMF and significant allies, including India, Japan, and the U.S.
Few Sri Lankans will see conditions change quickly because big financial aid is still months away.
“I bathe at a public well more often to save money,” said auto rickshaw driver Sivaraja Sanjeewan, 31, who said increased food prices made it hard to pay water and electricity bills.
Chronic shortages
Depleted reserves have led to long fuel lines, sometimes lasting days, this year.
Shortages have increased firewood demand.
“It’s hard labour,” remarked the 25-year-old, who eats only tea and biscuits. “What can I do without a job?”
Health difficulties make life difficult.
“Government hospitals are out of medicine, so they want us to buy from pharmacies, but we have no money,” said Krishan’s mother, Gamage Rupawathi, 60.
She has three days remaining on asthma, cholesterol, and arthritis medications.
She inquired bitterly, pointing to an inhaler she uses twice a day to breathe.
Poor kids
Children were among the worst afflicted by the subsequent economic crisis, as parents searched for supplies and officials fretted about hunger.
Gunasekera: “Education is our top priority.” We can’t even buy workbooks.
Her husband begs his bosses for the money to buy them.
Some parents struggle to pay for their kids’ school trips, while others can’t afford ice cream or chocolates.
Oshada Fernando’s uncle created a bamboo-and-shopping-bag kite. Last month, his parents couldn’t afford a birthday gift.
The 11-year-old wanted a racecar. “I hope I get this next birthday.”
