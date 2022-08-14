Cuba’s worst fire in history was put out at an oil depot after raging for five days

The largest fire in Cuban history, which took place over five days and damaged 40% of the main fuel storage facility and resulted in extensive blackouts, was finally put out by firefighters.

Cuba’s main port for importing fuel and crude oil is Matanzas.

The primary fuels used to produce energy on the island are Cuban heavy crude, fuel oil, and diesel, all of which are kept in ten enormous tanks at Matanzas.

The reports state that the blazing fires that tore through a four-tank section of the Matanzas super tanker port had subsided and the towering clouds of dense black smoke streaming from the area were now primarily grey rather than black.

On Friday night, lightning struck one fuel storage tank. Despite the efforts of local firefighters assisted by more than 100 Mexican and Venezuelan reinforcements, the fire moved to a second by Sunday and consumed the four-tank area on Monday.

On the boiling edges of the tragedy, firefighter Rafael Perez Garriga told Reuters that he was concerned about how the fire would affect the country’s power supply.

“Things are going to get more challenging. Because power impacts everything if the thermoelectric plants receive that oil, the entire planet will be affected “He spoke

Under severe US sanctions, the communist-run nation is practically insolvent. After last summer’s historic violence in July, there were already frequent blackouts, shortages of gasoline, and other necessities that led to sporadic local rallies.

More helicopters and two fireboats dispatched by Mexico, together with heavy firefighting gear, joined the operation to put out the fire.

“Due to the circumstances, we have not yet been able to reach the hit area. For the time being, we cannot endanger our lives because of combustion “Perez said about midday.

Later that day, firemen entered the area for the first time and sprayed water and foam on the still-smoldering ruins.

Rolando Vecino, director of transportation for the interior ministry, reported from the scene on state television that “today we have been able to control the fire.”

The amount of fuel lost in the fire that destroyed all four tanks has not been disclosed by the authorities. No oil, according to the authorities, had gotten into the surrounding Matanzas Bay. Still, due to the enormous amount of smoke the fire produced, they issued warnings to citizens as far away as Havana to wear face masks and stay away from acid rain.

