Darya Dugina: Putin daughter allegedly killed in Moscow blast

The daughter of a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin was killed on a road close to Moscow.

According to Russia’s investigation committee, Darya Dugina’s automobile exploded as she was driving home.

It is thought that the incident may have been designed to injure her father, Alexander Dugin, a well-known Russian thinker known as “Putin’s brain.”

A well-known supporter of ultra-nationalism who is rumored to be close to the Russian president is Mr. Dugin.

Alexander Dugin and his daughter were honored by being invited to a festival at a manor outside of Moscow where the philosopher spoke.

In the Zakharovo estate, which Alexander Pushkin once called home, the “Tradition” festival is advertised as a fun family activity for art lovers.

The two were supposed to return from the event on Saturday night in the same car, but Mr. Dugin decided at the last minute to go along with his daughter.

According to an unverified video that was posted on Telegram, Mr. Dugin can be seen looking in shock as emergency workers arrive at the scene of the burning car wreck.

Authorities claim that Darya Dugina passed away at a location close to Bolshiye Vyazemy.

They claimed that an explosive device detonated before the car caught fire. Experts in explosives and forensics are examining it.

