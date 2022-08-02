37 people have died in flash floods in eastern Kentucky, and more rain is expected.

More rain is anticipated in eastern Kentucky after 37 people died in flash floods.

Four siblings between ages 1 and 8 were washed away from their parents.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, stated “hundreds” of individuals are still missing.

More than 12,000 households without electricity, and hundreds were inundated.

Monday, the governor said repairing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure will cost millions.

Mr. Beshear went to some of the hardest-hit areas over the weekend and said he saw “schools destroyed” and “houses swept away.”

This is the worst flooding that the area has seen in a long time.

Mr. Beshear said that the flood was “the deadliest and most devastating in my lifetime.” He also said, “As if things weren’t hard enough for the people in this region, it’s raining right now.”

People who had to leave their homes have found refuge in state parks, churches, and mobile homes that the state brought in. Officials say that about 300 people are staying in shelters.

Mr. Beshear said that many people “only have the clothes on their backs.” “Everything has gone wrong.”

Curfews have been put in place for the night in two devastated counties because of “excessive looting.”

“I hate having to put a curfew in place, but looting will not be tolerated at all,” a Breathitt County official wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

“Our friends and neighbours have already lost so much. We can’t just stand by and let them lose what they have left.”

Eva Nicole Slone, 50, was one of the people who died. On Thursday, she went out in the storm in Knott County to check on an elderly neighbour.

Her daughter informed the Lexington Herald Leader that Ms. Slone’s corpse was located the following day.

In Knott County, four children died when their mobile house was carried away.

Aunt said the children’s parents were holding them when they were stolen.

“The flood was so forceful it swept them away.”

President Biden termed the flooding a “serious calamity” and appealed for federal aid.