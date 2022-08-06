Disha Patani looks amazing in BTS video from Ek Villain Returns.

Disha Patani wowed with Ek Villain Returns.

Disha Patani wowed with Ek Villain Returns. She never misses an opportunity to heat up Instagram, defining fitness and beauty. The Baaghi 2 actress is stylish. The actress released a video of herself dancing on the beach to ‘Galliyan Returns’ Disha’s beauty stuns people in the video.

Disha flaunts her toned abs in a bikini top, shorts, and mesh top. Minimal accessories enhance her beach outfit. Disha posted “#ekvillainreturns” Fans and friends greeted her with affection after she posted the video. Another admirer dubbed her “Gorgeous.” Some admirers left fire and red heart emojis.

Ek Villain Returns is Disha’s second film with Mohit Suri after Malang. The sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria feature in the Mohit Suri film. The film’s opening scene takes you into his world of villains and no heroes. It lacks’staying interested’ consistency. The movie opened July 29.

Disha next appears in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Malang 2 has also been revealed. We can’t wait to see Disha on the big screen this year.

