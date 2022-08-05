Advertisement
Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff's latest video

Disha Patani gets love from Krishna Shroff for stunning photoshoot

  • Disha Patani breakup rumor has been circulating on social media for a while.
    Tiger posted a video of him practicing martial arts on Instagram on Thursday amid rumors.
  • He punched a human punching bag in the video.
Disha Patani breakup rumor has been circulating on social media for a while. Tiger posted a video of him practicing martial arts on Instagram on Thursday amid rumors.

He punched a human punching bag in the video. Tiger wrote, “Didn’t feel like training today… The lads decided to kick his behind. #humanpunchingbag #goodnight.

Disha Patani’s response to the video gained attention. She responded, “I want to too.” Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s breakup has made news recently.

Two stars split after Heropanti actor declined to marry Disha this year. “Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger wasn’t ready for a married relationship,” a pal said.

