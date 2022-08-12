Donald Trump is not against the US effort to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public

Donald Trump, a former US president, has declared he won’t object to the disclosure of the search warrant that allowed FBI officers to investigate his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week.

Donald Trump, a former US president, has declared he won’t object to the disclosure of the search warrant that allowed FBI officers to investigate his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week.

Mr. Trump issued a statement in which he encouraged the “prompt release” of the suspect while maintaining that the search was pointless and politically motivated.

A Florida court has received a rare request from the US Department of Justice to unseal the warrant.

If approved, the public would have access to the documents.

Additionally, it might clarify the justification for Mr. Trump’s Florida estate being searched on Monday, which the law department has not yet disclosed.

According to speculation, the FBI search is related to a probe into whether the former president took critical documents and secret information from the White House.

The FBI investigators were searching Mar-a-Lago for materials related to nuclear weapons, according to the Washington Post, which cited unnamed sources.

Whether the intelligence concerned US weapons or those from another country was not disclosed to the publication by the sources.

The deadline for Mr. Trump to object to the unsealing was Friday afternoon at 15:00 EST (19:00 GMT), but it is unclear what his remark now means for the potential publication date of the materials.

The statement said, “I will not only not oppose the release of papers pertaining to the un-American, unjustified, and needless raid and break-in of my residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I am going one step further by ENCOURAGING the quick release of those materials.

Though they were “drafted by radical left Democrats and potential future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last six years,” he claimed that this was the case.

