Drone attacks target the Russian Black Sea navy base in Crimea during the Ukraine war

After Russian strikes, overall Ukraine’s energy facilities in Ukraine is “severe”

A Ukrainian drone that was allegedly targeting Russia’s Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol was reportedly shot down on Saturday, according to the region’s newly appointed Russian leader.

It comes after a series of assaults this month on Russian installations and personnel on the annexation peninsula.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the newly-installed Russian governor, downplayed the significance of the incident.

Advertisement

A new drone strike has targeted the Russian military in Crimea. A Ukrainian drone that was allegedly targeting Russia’s Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol was reportedly shot down on Saturday, according to the region’s newly appointed Russian leader.

It comes after a series of assaults this month on Russian installations and personnel on the annexation peninsula.

The president of Ukraine has praised a deal that will allow UN inspectors access to the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, which is controlled by Russia.

A video taken early on Saturday morning showed smoke coming from the Sevastopol neighbourhood where Russia’s Black Sea fleet is stationed.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the newly-installed Russian governor, downplayed the significance of the incident.

He said that the Ukrainian drone had been destroyed and the air defences of the fleet had been engaged. He stated, “It dropped on the headquarters’ roof.” No one was wounded, and there wasn’t much damage.

Advertisement

Later on Saturday, Mr Razvozhayev said that Sevastopol’s anti-aircraft systems had resumed operating, but he provided no further information.

Recently, there have reportedly been a number of drone assaults in Crimea, including one on a site close to Sevastopol on Thursday and another on the harbour on Friday.

Nine Russian jets were destroyed earlier this month during an attack on the Saky Russian military installation on the western coast of Crimea.

Social media footage from the time showed groups of Russian vacationers escaping a nearby resort.

Ukraine has promised to recapture Crimea, which Russia attacked and occupied in 2014. The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, has neither acknowledged nor denied its role in the latest attacks.

Some of them are attributed to sabotage by Moscow, suggesting a specific military action by Ukrainian forces or those who support Kiev.

Advertisement

According to Western sources, these events are seriously affecting the operational and psychological state of Russian soldiers.

In a related event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a visit by foreign inspectors might begin to restore the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor.

He said after Vladimir Putin of Russia announced that Moscow will allow UN inspectors access to the site, which is located north of Crimea.

A nuclear disaster has been feared as a result of the Kremlin and Kyiv blaming one another for shelling the plant during the previous week.

In the meantime, Russia has continued to shell cities throughout the night, among them Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv.

Additionally, a purported assassination attempt against Mariupol’s Russian-installed mayor was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Also Read Maharashtra: Missing girl recaptures trauma, being found after nine years Pooja Gaud, 16, is finally allowed to lay her head on her...