He was “deeply moved” by a ship carrying grain to the Horn of Africa.

Putin said Russia will let UN inspectors inside the site north of Crimea. Advertisement

Ukraine’s president hailed an agreement enabling UN inspectors to visit Russia’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor. Early Saturday, a video showed smoke billowing from Russia’s Black Sea navy headquarters in Sevastopol. Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev downplayed the event.

The air defences of the fleet destroyed the Ukrainian drone. It struck the HQ roof, he said in response. No one was hurt, and no significant harm was done. Later on Saturday, Mr. Razvozhayev stated Sevastopol had anti-aircraft systems operational once again.

The Kyiv administration hasn’t acknowledged or denied participation. Moscow has blamed some of them on sabotage, implying a specific military operation by Ukrainian or pro-Kiev troops.

Western authorities think these instances affect Russian military’ operations and morale. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said foreign inspectors might restore the nuclear plant’s safety. Putin said Russia will let UN inspectors inside the site north of Crimea.

Kremlin and Kyiv accused one other for bombarding the facility last week, heightening nuclear disaster concerns. Russia has been bombarding Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv overnight. Russian-installed Mariupol mayor escaped assassination attempt.

The mayor, Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, was in a car when the bomb went off, according to a Russian TV reporter. After two grain tankers left Ukraine, Antonio Guterres went to a news conference in Turkey on Saturday.

