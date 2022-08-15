Egyptian church fire: At least 41 people are killed, mostly youngsters

At least 41 people were killed after an electrical fire engulfed a Coptic Christian church in Egypt during Sunday Mass.

The majority of the victims were children, and many of those perished from smoke inhalation.

All of the bodies were burned, and many of the victims were young children who were in the church’s nursery.

Advertisement

At least 41 people were killed after an electrical fire engulfed a Coptic Christian church in Egypt during Sunday Mass. The majority of the victims were children and many of those perished from smoke inhalation.

Just before nine in the morning, a fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in the Egyptian city of Giza, where up to 1,000 people had gathered.

The two sources added that the majority of those killed were children and that the fire blocked an entrance to the church, which led to the stampede.

“Smoke was flowing from the second floor, and people were congregating on the third and fourth floors. People hurried to descend the stairs and began tripping over one another “Yasir Munir, a worshipper, stated.

He claimed that because he and his daughter were on the bottom floor and managed to leave, “then we heard a bang, sparks, and fire coming out of the window.”

In Egypt, electrical fires are not uncommon. At least seven persons were murdered in a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in late 2020.

Advertisement

The fire started on the second-floor air conditioning as a result of an electrical problem, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

It stated that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. A cabinet statement states that the deceased’s families will get 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,220).

The second-largest city in Egypt, Giza, is located just across the Nile from Cairo.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted, “I extend my profound condolences to the families of the innocent victims who have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his sites of worship.”

After prayers, according to Maher Murad, he left his sister at the church.

Only 10 meters separated him from the church when he heard shouting and observed thick smoke, him.

Advertisement

“I recognized my sister’s body after the firefighters put out the flames. All of the bodies were burned, and many of the victims were young children who were in the church’s nursery.”

Whether it was an electrical fire or anything else, there were children and elderly people who were saved, according to Kirollos, who was speaking from a hospital where he was receiving medical attention for his wounds.

Also Read Chinese military exercises are ongoing around Taiwan as a US congressional delegation is there A day after a US congressional delegation arrived in Taipei, China's military...