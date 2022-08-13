Elon Musk wants to stop doing this “bad habit” in the morning

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first plans to change his daily routine, starting with waking up.

Musk recently stated that he checks his phone first thing in the morning and that he believes this could be harmful to his health.

Musk, who previously admitted to spending the first 30 minutes of every day checking his email to the German auto magazine Auto Bild, now claims he wants to switch the practice to exercise.

Advertisement

Elon Musk is a multibillionaire with plans to populate Mars, yet his daily objectives are surprisingly attainable.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first plans to change his daily routine, starting with waking up. Musk recently stated that he checks his phone first thing in the morning and that he believes this could be harmful to his health.

Musk remarked on the program, “I have a nasty tendency — and I imagine a lot of people do — of instantly checking my phone [in the morning].” It’s a really bad habit, in fact.

Musk, who previously admitted to spending the first 30 minutes of every day checking his email to the German auto magazine Auto Bild, now claims he wants to switch the practise with exercise.

Musk stated on the Full Send Podcast, “I [need] to work out and be in better shape.” I’m going to start working out for at least 20 minutes before looking at my phone instead of doing so as soon as I wake up.

Musk is not an exception in any way. According to research from IDC Research, almost 80% of smartphone users check their phones within the first 15 minutes after waking up.

Advertisement

Additionally, his new schedule is probably healthier: According to research, early morning workouts may also increase productivity. A 2019 study indicated that participants’ short-term memory, attentiveness, and decision-making were all improved by daily, moderate morning exercise, according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Musk, who generally goes to bed at 3 a.m. and wakes up at 9:30 a.m., claimed that his need on his smartphone is partially the result of worry. He wants to make sure he wasn’t asleep through any business emergencies.

He said on the programme, “I run SpaceX and Tesla, so there’s generally some sort of incident that’s happened overnight.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has discussed his vices in public or the reasons behind his desire to control them. He claimed to have reduced his caffeine use in the same Auto Bild interview from 2014 in order to avoid being overly wired at work.

In the interview, Musk admitted, “There were certainly occasions when I had like eight [Diet Cokes] a day or something insane.” “I believe there are only one or two now, so it’s not too insane,”

Also Read Southern California: over 100 homes have been evacuated due to a chemical leak as authorities worry about an explosion Southern California officials shut down a major roadway and ordered the evacuation...