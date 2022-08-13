Europe’s largest nuclear power attacks made former workers’ very scared’

Ukraine One former worker at the facility in the town of Enerhodar said the implications might be disastrous and that she is scared for her former coworkers as Ukraine and Russia trade accusations for shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

They find working to be quite frightening, 37-year-old Alyona told NBC News on Tuesday from the still-Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

She worries about the consequences of Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia region.

After Russian soldiers took control of the nuclear station in March, Alyona claimed she ceased going to work as an engineer there and fled to Zaporizhzhia shortly after.

She continued by saying that she can still get in touch with some of her former coworkers at the plant, which employed about 11,000 people prior to the Russian invasion. There are currently an undetermined number of employees.

Alyona expressed her fear at the presence of Russian forces inside the plant, saying she did not believe they “usually understand what a nuclear station is and how to control it.”

She replied, “They’re doing such ridiculous things, it makes me afraid.”

After Kyiv and Moscow traded allegations regarding who is to blame for the attacks on the Soviet-era site, she made her thoughts.

Russia reportedly shelled the plant on Friday and Saturday, causing damage to a number of structures, taking one reactor offline, and increasing the risk of radioactive leaks and fires.

The national energy company of Ukraine, Energoatom, said in a statement on Wednesday that the damage to the plant’s monitoring sensors and potential for radioactive leaks had resulted in “a major risk” to the plant’s safe functioning. It further stated that the plant was still running and was still supplying Ukraine with energy. Additionally, a high-voltage power line that supplied the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson was damaged as a result of the attacks.

In place of admitting that it shelled the factory, Russia has accused Ukraine’s 44th Artillery Brigade of attacking it from the nearby town of Margarets.

