Europe’s Top 5 beautiful towns to visit

Cities in Europe including Paris, Rome, Barcelona, and others are popular travel destinations for good reason. Small villages around the continent are also a delight, offering all the stunning architecture and much of the culture found in the larger cities, but with less tourists to enjoy them alongside.

Here are a few of Europe’s most picturesque tiny towns, from sleepy seaside villages to hilltop strongholds from the Middle Ages.

Giethoorn, Netherlands

Giethoorn is often referred to be the Dutch equivalent of Venice, yet there is one significant factor that the Italian city excels at: overtourism. Since there are no automobiles in the middle, the only ways to move around are on foot or by boat, much like in Venice, life is centred around the river.

Visit the thatched homes perched on peat-filled islets by boat. Hungry? Visit the Hollands-Veneti restaurant, which has a Michelin star.

Guimarães, Portugal

Guimares is significant to the history of Portugal since it served as the nation’s first capital from the 12th century until the present. The mediaeval district of Guimares is still mostly intact and is home to convents, beautiful old palaces, and a decaying castle perched on a bluff.

Local bakers in this region, like everywhere else in Portugal, produce excellent pastel de nata, but you should also try the torta di Guimares, a pastry filled with squash and crushed almonds.

Roscoff, France

Port cities can be filthy. Not, however, charming Roscoff in the Brittany region of France, which made its fortune through marine trade, particularly the export of its well-known pink onions to the UK.

In addition to being a lovely Breton town, it is now a hub for thalassotherapy, which uses seawater to treat medical issues. Small fishing boats bob in the harbour, which is surrounded by a bigger one where ferries depart for Plymouth, England.

Anghiari, Italy

Anghiari, a charming walled town that wraps about itself and clings to the landscape, is perched on a slope not far from the Tuscan-Umbrian boundary.

Grand palazzi built by the enigmatic, mercenary “men of arms” who resided here during the Renaissance fill the network of pedestrianised passageways and winding lanes.

Visit the Museo della Battaglia di Anghiari, which chronicles the history of a significant mediaeval battle that took place on the plain outside the town, to learn more about them.

Nafplio, Greece

Beautiful Nafplio, located in the Peloponnese, borders the Aegean Sea with its Venetian-built castle protruding into the ocean (there are actually three castles to visit here), as well as a charming Old Town spreading out behind the old walls.

There are plenty of things to do in this city, which served as modern Greece’s first capital. If you wish to safely swim in the sea, there is a lido. If history is more your thing, the archaeological museum has artefacts from the Mycenean period.

