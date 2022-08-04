Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah’s chemistry in new drama wows fans

The dynamic and sizzling chemistry shared by lead actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah is winning over the hearts of drama viewers.

Others are enamoured by Shah’s natural beauty in the play, despite the fact that many people like Khan who is in love with Shah.

As they adjust to their new positions as husband and wife and learn to communicate with each other’s families, they develop a deeper connection to one another than they had in their previous role as boss and personal assistant.

The plot centers on Basit (Feroze Khan), who is trying to reacquaint himself with his wife, Ayesha (Ushna Shah). As they adjust to their new positions as husband and wife and learn to communicate with each other’s families, they develop a deeper connection to one another than they had in their previous role as boss and personal assistant. Basit (Khan) and Ayesha (Shah) both belong to distinct socio-economic categories, and Habs takes aim at both of these groups.

Irsa Ghazal, who is Shah’s real-life sister, is one of the stars of the show, along with Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam, and Janice Tessa. The cast also includes Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.

The critically acclaimed drama series received a score of 9.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The show was written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek, and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.

