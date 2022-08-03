First grain ship out of Ukraine reaches Turkish waters

First grain ship to leave Ukraine and head to the Bosphorus strait in Turkey.

The Razoni, which is carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, will be checked on Wednesday morning before continuing to Lebanon.

This is the first grain ship to depart Ukraine for Turkey since Russia invaded.

This is the first grain ship to depart Ukraine for Turkey since Russia invaded.

The Razoni will be assessed Wednesday before heading to Lebanon.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it’s closed its ports, worsening global food shortages.

Turkey and the UN agreed last month to resume supplies.

Ukraine will direct cargo ships across mined waterways.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants regular grain shipments Tuesday night. “Now, we need consistency,” he remarked. “When one ship leaves port, others should follow,” he remarked.

He hoped exports would motivate Ukrainian farmers to cultivate seeds for next year, easing food shortages elsewhere.

“This is also about ensuring everyone has adequate food next year.”

The Razoni departed Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday and travelled to Tripoli, Lebanon, via Turkish waters.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN will search the Sierra Leone ship for prohibited materials before it enters the Bosphorus strait.

17 additional grain tankers are ready to depart Ukraine’s Black Sea ports if the Razoni arrives safely.

Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement in July after two months of talks. Less than 24 hours after the agreement was announced, Russia launched two missiles towards Odessa.

Both parties don’t trust one other, but the 120-day arrangement may be extended if both agree.

Russia and Ukraine cultivate 1/3 of the world’s wheat.

