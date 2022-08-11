Advertisement
Fourth 'IS Beatle' allegedly charged of terrorist offences

Fourth ‘IS Beatle’ allegedly charged of terrorist offences

Articles
Fourth ‘IS Beatle’ allegedly charged of terrorist offences

Fourth ‘IS Beatle’

  • A man has been charged with terrorism offenses after it was claimed that he belonged to an IS terror cell known as “The Beatles.”
  • Aine Davis has been held in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later.
  • She has denied being a member of the gang.
A man has been charged with terrorism offenses after it was claimed that he belonged to an IS terror cell known as “The Beatles.”

Aine Davis has been held in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later. She has denied being a member of the gang.

Following his Wednesday deportation to England from Turkey, he was taken into custody at Luton Airport in Bedfordshire.

The 38-year-old is accused of having a gun in his possession for terrorism-related purposes.

Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, he was charged with violating sections 15, 17, and 57 of the Terrorism Act of 2000.

In 2014, the CPS gave the Metropolitan Police permission to charge Mr. Davis with crimes related to terrorism.

He has been imprisoned in Turkey for more than six years.

He denies being the fourth member of the IS gang that allegedly killed and tortured foreign hostages in Iraq and Syria.

Mohammed Emwazi, the gang’s leader, was assassinated by a US drone attack seven years ago.

Two more people were apprehended in Syria and sent to the US, where they were both found guilty of some of the most heinous atrocities in recent memory.

Due to the English accents of the members, the terror group was given the moniker “The Beatles” after the Liver pudlian rock band.

