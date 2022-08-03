French sailor survives for 16 hours on overturned boat in Atlantic

French sailor, age 62, was able to stay alive at sea for 16 hours by using an air bubble inside his boat after it sank.

The 12-meter ship, which had set sail from Lisbon, Portugal’s capital, sent a distress signal from the Atlantic Ocean late Monday night.

Divers from the coast guard said that the man’s survival was “almost impossible.

The Spanish coastguards found the overturned boat, but the sea was too rough to save the sailor, so he had to wait until morning.

Divers from the coast guard said that the man’s survival was “almost impossible.”

At 20:23 local time on Monday, his boat sent out a signal that it was in trouble. It was 14 miles (22.5 km) from the Sisargas Islands, which are near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.

The man, who hasn't been named yet, is being looked for and saved by a rescue ship with five divers and three helicopters. The water was choppy and the sun had set, so the rescue squad waited until dawn to save the boat. The following day, two divers dived beneath the boat to aid the sailor. Man plunged into chilly water and swam beneath boat. Spain's Maritime Safety Agency believes saving lives is the biggest reward.