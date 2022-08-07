Advertisement
  French whale: Lost mammal trapped in the seine to get the vitamin boost
  • A vitamin cocktail has been proposed by French officials who are frantically trying to save a beluga whale that has become stuck in the River Seine.
  • Rescuers anticipate that it will give the lost whale the energy and appetite it needs to head back out to sea, according to AFP.
  • Around 70 kilometres (44 miles) north of Paris, the creature was initially observed in the river on Tuesday.
A vitamin cocktail has been proposed by French officials who are frantically trying to save a beluga whale that has become stuck in the River Seine.

Rescuers anticipate that it will give the lost whale the energy and appetite it needs to head back out to sea, according to AFP.

Around 70 kilometres (44 miles) north of Paris, the creature was initially observed in the river on Tuesday. It was clearly underweight.

Scientists are concerned about the animal’s health because attempts to get it to swim out have failed.

The four-meter whale has so far been fed frozen herring and live trout by rescuers, but a local official in Eure, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, reported that neither appeared to have been accepted by the animal.

She was quoted as saying on Saturday by AFP: “It’s pretty thin and looks to be having problems eating.”

The stranded animal will be given vitamin injections in an effort to increase its hunger and aid in its 160 km (100 mile) trek back up the river and out to the English Channel, where it can swim back to its Arctic habitat.

The whale would need to be strong enough to endure an even hazardous journey if its removal from the river totally were to become a viable possibility.

