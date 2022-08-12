German Legoland roller coaster:  31 people hurt in the crash incident

According to regional authorities, a roller coaster accident at a Legoland theme park in southern Germany left 31 people hurt.

According to regional authorities, a roller coaster accident at a Legoland theme park in southern Germany on Thursday left 31 people hurt.

15 individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the event in the Bavarian town of Günzburg, according to a police officer who talked to the reporter of a media channel. One person sustained severe but not life-threatening injuries.

The representative continued, “Investigators are working at the crash scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately obvious.”

The tragedy was the country’s second most recent roller coaster accident.

According to local police, a 57-year-old lady died on Saturday in the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Klotten after falling out of a roller coaster car. The results of the investigation into what caused the deadly accident are still pending.

