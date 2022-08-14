Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital
Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital

Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital

Articles
Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital

Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Advertisement
  • Hadiqa Kiani has always been very involved in charitable endeavours.
  • Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close.
  • She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.
Advertisement

Hadiqa Kiani has always been very involved in charitable endeavours. She has upheld her dignity and respect in both her personal and professional lives. She is nice to everyone in her vicinity. Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close. Hadiqa Kiani is well renowned for her charitable endeavours.

Social media users are sharing a touching photo of Hadiqa Kiani in which the stunning singer can be seen sharing some heartfelt moments with her mother. Hadiqa is making an effort to uplift her mother, who is unwell. Hadiqa continued to release this sad video. She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

Advertisement

Her campaign is centred on giving the victims access to medical services, while on the other hand, they are putting a lot of effort into rebuilding their homes. Hadiqa claimed that although her mother has always encouraged her in this noble endeavour, this year when she is ill, her prayers have given her even more strength. This is the video. Look at that.

Also Read

Sajal Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous in the bathtub photoshoot  
Sajal Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous in the bathtub photoshoot  

Sajal Aly's numerous shoots have proven that she is undeniably changing the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
True journalism is like a mirror: Saudi Arabia energy minister
True journalism is like a mirror: Saudi Arabia energy minister
Russia student detained for an Instagram story during the Ukraine conflict
Russia student detained for an Instagram story during the Ukraine conflict
Pierre Palmade: French comedian charged over drug case
Pierre Palmade: French comedian charged over drug case
NATO allies are concerned about dwindling ammo supplies
NATO allies are concerned about dwindling ammo supplies
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story