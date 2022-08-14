Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital

Hadiqa Kiani has always been very involved in charitable endeavours.

Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close.

She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.

Advertisement

Hadiqa Kiani has always been very involved in charitable endeavours. She has upheld her dignity and respect in both her personal and professional lives. She is nice to everyone in her vicinity. Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close. Hadiqa Kiani is well renowned for her charitable endeavours.

Social media users are sharing a touching photo of Hadiqa Kiani in which the stunning singer can be seen sharing some heartfelt moments with her mother. Hadiqa is making an effort to uplift her mother, who is unwell. Hadiqa continued to release this sad video. She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

Advertisement

Her campaign is centred on giving the victims access to medical services, while on the other hand, they are putting a lot of effort into rebuilding their homes. Hadiqa claimed that although her mother has always encouraged her in this noble endeavour, this year when she is ill, her prayers have given her even more strength. This is the video. Look at that.

Also Read Sajal Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous in the bathtub photoshoot Sajal Aly's numerous shoots have proven that she is undeniably changing the...