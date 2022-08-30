“Heavy fighting” as Ukraine tries to take back region that Russia controls

Ukraine is reportedly fighting fiercely to retake Russian-controlled southern Kherson.

It “won’t happen soon,” say military analysts.

Many think this is a tactic to block Russian forces on the right (west) side of the river from sending more men and weapons.

Advertisement

Ukraine is reportedly fighting fiercely to retake Russian-controlled southern Kherson. It “won’t happen soon,” say military analysts. Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv, claimed “heavy combat is still going on”

Ukraine reported it has passed Russia’s first defence line. Russia claimed Ukrainian forces lost a failed offensive.

Moscow’s defence ministry says Ukrainian troops lost several personnel, but neither Ukraine nor Russia can confirm it. Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city to succumb to Moscow’s assault on February 24.

Top Ukrainian military authorities have been tight-lipped about allegations of a counter-offensive and urged for patience. Ukraine’s “South” Operational Command reported “positional engagements” Tuesday.

Three critical Dnieper River bridges were bombed again to prevent crossing. Ukraine has used US-given Himars precision rocket systems to fire against temporary Russian pontoon bridges, command positions, and munitions stores.

Many think this is a tactic to block Russian forces on the right (west) side of the river from sending more men and weapons.

Advertisement

Kyiv authorities advise against expecting a rapid win. They say the assault wears down the adversary slowly. Several military specialists agreed.

Sir Alex Younger, former chief of Britain’s MI6, stated, “The long-term trend is the steady weakening of the Russian military and the gradual building of the Ukrainian military with West backing.”

He stated the Kherson counter-offensive was “all about Ukraine’s desire to prove they can go on the front foot”

Mr. Zhyrokhov said the timeframe runs through mid-October. After that, the area’s field roads will be muddy and slushy.

Justin Bronk, a senior research scholar at Rusi, said Ukraine will maintain employing Himars because they cut off Russian supply routes.

In the future, Mr. Bronk said Ukraine will pursue a more “attritional strategy,” pressing Russia on a broad front and causing fatalities.

Advertisement

“We shouldn’t anticipate a cavalry invasion since the Ukrainian military doesn’t want street combat [in Kherson]—that would lead to many casualties.”

“The Ukrainian aim is to squeeze out the adversary,” he stated.

“It’s like a cornered rat that wants help. Ukrainian forces should help Russian soldiers escape. If not, Russian forces will fight until they die.”

Mr. Zhyrokhov said the timeframe runs through mid-October. After that, the area’s field roads will be muddy and slushy.

Also Read EU gives Ukraine anti-radiation pills The EU is providing more than five million anti-radiation tablets to Ukraine....