WASHINGTON: Former US presidential contender Hillary Clinton tweeted Sunday, “Keep dancing,” in support of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose penchant for raucous celebrations has garnered international notice.
Clinton shared a photo of herself dancing in a busy bar in Colombia in 2012, when she was still secretary of state. When it was over, it simply said, “Keep dancing, Sanna Marin.”
Swiftly, Marin tweeted back, “Thank you, Hillary Clinton,” completed with a heart emoji.
— Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) August 28, 2022
A video of Marin partying with a group of friends and famous people has surfaced online.
Others, including Clinton, have backed the 36-year-old politician’s right to attend a private event with friends, despite criticism that it displayed unacceptable behaviour for a prime minister.
When speaking to her fellow Social Democratic party members, Marin emphasized the value of letting loose.
“I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds,” said Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed “a single day of work.”
When a photo surfaced of two ladies apparently undressing during a party at the prime minister’s residence in July, she received even more criticism.
Marin expressed regret once more.
Former Secretary of State Clinton, at 74 years old, served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.
They nominated her as their presidential candidate in 2016. Though she was the clear favourite, she was defeated by real estate mogul Donald Trump in a shocking upset.
