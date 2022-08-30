Hillary Clinton posts an old dance picture to defend Finland’s prime minister: “Keep dancing”

The partying habits of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have garnered international attention.

The prime minister’s critics argued it displayed unfit behaviour.

Several female politicians from other countries have made statements in support of Marin.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Former US presidential contender Hillary Clinton tweeted Sunday, “Keep dancing,” in support of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose penchant for raucous celebrations has garnered international notice.

Also Read Meghan Markle wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton Meghan Markle said she wrote to Hilary Clinton when she was 11...

Clinton shared a photo of herself dancing in a busy bar in Colombia in 2012, when she was still secretary of state. When it was over, it simply said, “Keep dancing, Sanna Marin.”

Swiftly, Marin tweeted back, “Thank you, Hillary Clinton,” completed with a heart emoji.

A video of Marin partying with a group of friends and famous people has surfaced online.

Others, including Clinton, have backed the 36-year-old politician’s right to attend a private event with friends, despite criticism that it displayed unacceptable behaviour for a prime minister.

When speaking to her fellow Social Democratic party members, Marin emphasized the value of letting loose.

“I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds,” said Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed “a single day of work.”

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk claims an old tweet from Hilary be tagged as hoax Elon Musk claims an old tweet from Hilary be tagged as hoax...

When a photo surfaced of two ladies apparently undressing during a party at the prime minister’s residence in July, she received even more criticism.

Marin expressed regret once more.

Former Secretary of State Clinton, at 74 years old, served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

They nominated her as their presidential candidate in 2016. Though she was the clear favourite, she was defeated by real estate mogul Donald Trump in a shocking upset.