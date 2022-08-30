Himars has missiles and pills that block radiation

Kyiv said on Tuesday that it had broken through Russia’s first line of defence, but Russia said that Ukrainian troops

Even though it’s been more than six months since Russian troops crossed the border, there are still signs of a big Ukrainian counterattack.

Kyiv said on Tuesday that it had broken through Russia’s first line of defence

Advertisement

Even though it’s been more than six months since Russian troops crossed the border, there are still signs of a big Ukrainian counterattack.

As it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson, Ukraine’s military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons, and warehouses.

Kyiv said on Tuesday that it had broken through Russia’s first line of defence, but Russia said that Ukrainian troops had been defeated during a failed attack and had suffered heavy losses.

It comes after weeks of attacks by the Ukrainians meant to cut off Russian forces in the south, which has been under Moscow’s control since March.

If the much-talked-about counterattack works, it will be in part because the West is giving them advanced military equipment.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that US-made Himars missiles are changing the way the war is going after they were used to hit dozens of targets in Russian-occupied Kherson, such as Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and bridges.



Advertisement

Also Read US sending $550 million in military aid to Ukraine, including HIMARS ammunition $550 million in military aid will be sent to Ukraine, including 75,000...