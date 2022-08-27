Investigation of Trump’s Florida home: The FBI notes “signs of obstruction”

According to recently made public court documents, the FBI informed a judge that they anticipated finding “proof of obstruction” of justice during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida property.

According to investigators, top-secret documents as well as a variety of periodicals and magazines were kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump claimed that “political Hacks and Thugs” were in charge of the investigation.

The affidavit was redacted, according to the justice department, in order to protect “a substantial number of civilian witnesses”.

A version of the affidavit used to support the FBI’s entry into Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on August 8 was issued by the US Department of Justice on Friday, although it was substantially redacted.

The court records don’t reveal any new information on the 11 sets of top-secret documents that the justice department has said were retrieved from the elite golf club because they were submitted before the search of the Palm Beach residence.

They had “probable cause,” according to the FBI agent who prepared the document, to suspect that “evidence, contraband, fruits of crimes or other goods illegally possessed” would be found.

The agent said, “There is also reasonable cause to suspect that obstruction evidence will be located at the premises.”

According to the document, the unprecedented criminal investigation into a former president started after the National Archives, which is in charge of maintaining historical White House records, discovered “a lot” of classified documents among 15 boxes it had retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January of this year.

In those items, the FBI found 184 secret documents, 25 of which were labeled “Top Secret.”

