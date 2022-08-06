Israel’s PM said the operation was in response to a “urgent danger” from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).The PIJ fired 100 rockets in “an early reply”Iron Dome stopped most.

Local health officials said four PIJ militants and a 5-year-old kid had been killed.55 injured.

Monday night, Israel arrested PIJ West Bank leader Bassem Saadi.

Israeli air raids in Gaza killed at least 10, including a top terrorist. A kid died, and several were wounded.

The PIJ fired 100 rockets in “an early reply”

Iron Dome stopped most. Israel heard sirens.

IDF attacked militant positions late Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Israel launched a precise anti-terror operation.”

IDF attacked PIJ. They include the Gaza City high-rise Palestine Tower, which was bombed.

IDF: “About 15” terrorists killed.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked: “Unknown… Slowly… This may be a lengthy round.”

PIJ secretary general Ziyad al-Nakhala said, “Our people will win.”

Since there are no red lines, Tel Aviv will be attacked.

Gaza’s ruler, Hamas, said armed groups are “together” and won’t be silent.

Monday night, Israel arrested PIJ West Bank leader Bassem Saadi. Israeli Arabs and Palestinians murdered 17 Israelis and 2 Ukrainians. Two assaults hit Jenin.

Israel strengthened border security after Bassem Saadi was detained, stating PIJ intended to target civilians and troops. Southern Israel was roadless.

Iran-backed PIJ, one of Gaza’s most prominent terrorist organisations, is based in Syria. It’s launched missiles towards Israel.

Israel and the PIJ clashed for five days after Israel assassinated a PIJ commander it suspected of plotting an assault. 34 Palestinians died and 111 were injured; 63 Israelis were harmed.

Israel says 25 Palestinians slain were militants using rocket launchers.

