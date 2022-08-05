Italy lends EUR 200 million to Ukraine

Articles
  • Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has signed a loan agreement for EUR 200 million between Ukraine and the Italian government.
  • The Italian government was one of the first to support Ukraine after the start of the all-out invasion.
  • The funds will be transferred to the state budget to cover expenses for the salaries of teaching staff of general secondary education institutions.
Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has signed a loan agreement for EUR 200 million between Ukraine and the Italian government.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry’s press service said this on Facebook.

“The Italian government was one of the first to support Ukraine after the start of the all-out invasion. And today I am glad to sign a new loan agreement that will help the Ukrainian government to maintain financial stability and continue to ensure priority social expenditures,” Marchenko said.

The funds will be transferred to the state budget to cover expenses for the salaries of teaching staff of general secondary education institutions.

As of July 26, 2022, international financial aid to Ukraine reached almost $13 billion.

