Johnson baby now will use cornstarch in replacement of talc-based powder

Beginning the next year, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) would no longer produce or market its talc-based baby powder globally.

“According to decades of independent scientific research by medical professionals from all around the world, Johnson’s baby powder, which is based on talc, is harmless, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.

Due to what J&J called “misinformation” about the product’s safety amid a number of legal challenges, demand for its talc baby powder in the US and Canada had decreased by 2020, and the company said it would stop selling it there.

More than two years have passed since the healthcare behemoth stopped selling the product in the US before the announcement.

Tens of thousands of women have filed claims against J&J, claiming that the company’s talcum powder contains asbestos and contributed to their development of ovarian cancer.

However, the corporation reaffirmed its position that years of independent research had demonstrated the product’s safety.

According to a statement, “we have made the commercial decision to move to an all-cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio as part of a global portfolio assessment.”

The company also noted that baby powder made from cornstarch is currently available in many nations.

J&J also reaffirmed that its baby powder is safe to use, saying, “Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unaltered.”

The company said that it would keep selling its talc-based baby powder in the UK and the rest of the world at the time.

Customers and their survivors have filed lawsuits against the firm, claiming that J&J’s talc products had asbestos contamination and contributed to their cancer.

Talc is extracted from the earth and is located in seams next to asbestos, a substance considered to be carcinogenic.

According to a Reuters investigation from 2018, J&J had long known that asbestos was contained in its talc products.

In response to evidence of asbestos contamination presented in courtrooms, media reports, and to US lawmakers, the firm has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In October, J&J created a subsidiary, LTL Management, assigning its talc claims to it. It was later placed it into bankruptcy, which paused the pending lawsuits.

Before the bankruptcy filing, the company faced costs from $3.5bn (£2.87bn) in verdicts and settlements, including one in which 22 women were awarded a judgment of more than $2bn.

