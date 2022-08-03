Judge allows Capitol riot officer lawsuits against Trump to go forward

US Capitol Police officers Briana Kirkland and Marcus Moore, along with Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officers DeDivine K. Carter and Bobby Tabron, say Trump is to blame for the attack on the Capitol.

“The court already rejected President Trump’s assertion of immunity,” Mehta said in the brief order.

Tuesday, Mehta cited his ruling from February in a similar case involving Capitol Police officers suing Trump for their injuries where he sided with the officers.

Advertisement

Judge denied Donald Trump’s request to throw out three lawsuits brought against him by four police officers who were hurt during the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a two-paragraph order, DC District Judge Amit Mehta disagrees with Trump’s claim that he is immune from these lawsuits because he did these things as part of his job as president.

US Capitol Police officers Briana Kirkland and Marcus Moore, along with Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officers DeDivine K. Carter and Bobby Tabron, say Trump is to blame for the attack on the Capitol.

Tuesday, Mehta cited his ruling from February in a similar case involving Capitol Police officers suing Trump for their injuries where he sided with the officers.

“The court already rejected President Trump’s assertion of immunity,” Mehta said in the brief order. “The court does so again.”

Advertisement In the previous order, Mehta wrote that Trump’s alleged actions did not fall into the “outer perimeter” of official presidential responsibilities because they were “entirely concern[ed] with his efforts to remain in office for a second term.” Also Read Trump supports Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor elections Tudor Dixon is the front-runner in the Michigan governor's race. Former President...