Kate Middleton met her first boyfriend Harry Blakelock

  • Kate Middleton met her first boyfriend Harry Blakelock.
  • She was “hung up” on another boy before attending St Andrews University.
  • Mother-of-three attended the esteemed Marlborough College before moving to Scotland to enroll at St Andrew’s University.
Kate Middleton was “hung up” on another boy before attending St Andrews University, where she later met Prince William. He was “all she ever talked about.”

The romance between the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, from their courtship through their nuptials, has been extensively covered in the media. However, it seems that Kate was “hung up” on another man before William arrived, despite the fact that their relationship apparently went through “hot and cold.”

The now-mother-of-three attended the esteemed Marlborough College before moving to Scotland to enroll at St Andrew’s University.

And it was then that she allegedly fell in love for the first time with Harry Blakelock.

Harry, about whom Kate allegedly spoke often, is claimed to have had Kate’s undivided attention.
But their relationship fizzled out, and before going to college, Kate spent some time in Florence, Italy, where she studied art.

However, possibly still reeling from her breakup with Blakelock, the Mail on Sunday reports that Kate was unable to find love in Florence.

He seemed to have fooled her around quite a bit, since she spoke about him frequently.

When they were in school, he seemed to come and go with her, and she was constantly thinking of ways to get him back.”

Later, Harry wed a classmate of Kate’s, and today he works as a partner at Lockton, the biggest independent insurance broker in the world.

After Kate finished her Italian studies, she first met William in 2001 at the university where he had gone after taking a year off from school to attend Eton.

Due to the fact that they registered in the same course, they belonged to the same social group.

They shared many interests because they had moved into the same residence halls—St. Salvator’s Hall, or Sally’s to its tenants—and were enrolled in the same courses and lectures.

In their second year, William and Kate moved in with two friends in a private home, where love flourished away from the commotion of shared hallways.

And Wills credited their compatibility to their common sense of humor during their 2009 engagement interview.

It was wonderful fun, we had a really nice laugh, and then things occurred, he recalled at the time. “She’s got a pretty filthy sense of humor, which really helps me since I’ve got a really nasty sense of humor.

They wed on April 29, 2011, and as of right now, George, Charlotte, and Louis are their three kids.

