Edition: English
Edition: English

Kate Middleton & Prince William diverting attention from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Articles
Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

  • Kate Middleton & Prince William diverting attention from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.
  • Harry and William’s relationship is “non-existent” as a result of the younger brother’s attacks on the royal family.
  • William has no qualms about stomping on their toes in America.
Kate Middleton & Prince William are ‘deliberately’ trying to ‘divert attention away’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their upcoming trip to the US.

The US being Harry and Meghan’s area is well known to the pair, especially to William, according to a source close to the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to visit Boston, US, this year for the Earthshot Prize.

“William and Kate are purposefully coming to divert attention from Harry’s tell-all… and shift the spotlight off of his gossip and onto their good actions,” the insider claimed.

The source went so far as to say that Harry and William’s relationship is “non-existent” as a result of the younger brother’s attacks on the royal family on talk shows like the infamous Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

They’ve attempted to overthrow the monarchy, therefore William has no qualms about stomping on their toes in America, according to the source.

