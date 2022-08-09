Kenya election of 2022: Race to become president of East Africa’s powerhouse

Advertisement
- A whopping two out of every five voters who have registered are under 35.
- Additionally, less than 35 percent of the population as a whole.
- The youth’s lack of access to formal jobs has been a major problem.
The youth’s lack of access to formal jobs has been a major problem. Many people between the ages of 18 and 35 are unemployed despite possessing degrees or other relevant credentials. Below are a few election-related criteria.
- Polls went live at 6:00 local time (03:00 GMT) and will remain open until 11:00 pm.
- Some locations have reported voting delays.
- More than 22 million individuals are eligible to cast ballots.
- There are four contenders vying to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.
- A significant campaign issue has been the state of the economy.
- Voters also choose representatives, senators and county administrations
