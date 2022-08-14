Kenyan presidential elections: Raila Odinga and William Ruto are in a close contest

The two leading contenders in Kenya’s presidential election are neck and neck after nearly half of the results have been officially confirmed.

51% to 48% is the current margin of victory for Deputy President William Ruto over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The election’s results were announced too slowly, according to the head of the electoral commission.

Several times, the results’ verification has been put on hold due to concerns from the key candidates’ supporters.

A restricted area was penetrated by Mr. Odinga’s followers on Saturday night, who then confronted election officials and accused them of tampering with the vote.

In the midst of the chaos, Mr. Odinga’s principal campaign manager managed to make it to the podium being used by senior members of the electoral commission and voiced his criticism of the method used to verify the results.

Saitabao Ole Kanchory declared, “I want to announce to the nation that Bomas of Kenya is a scene of the crime,” before the microphone was turned off and he was brought away. The primary center for tallying is called Bomas, and it is located in Nairobi, the country’s capital.

Supporters of Mr. Ruto charged that his rivals had tampered with the tallying procedure.

To increase security, riot cops have been stationed inside the structure.

Many individuals and organizations have called for peace, including the Catholic Church, which urged the leading contenders to display “control and statesmanship” as concern increases.

141 of the 292 constituencies’ results have now been formally validated.

Media outlets have been reporting preliminary results based on official information from the 46,000 polling places. They also demonstrate how closely the two contenders are competing.

A total of 14 million ballots were cast, or 65% of the electorate.

