Kinzinger calls killing of al Qaeda leader “huge,” but warns US needs to stay vigilant

Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House Foreign Affairs committee, hailed the US assassination of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri “massive” and a “moral triumph.”

Kinzinger said, “This is big.” “It’s a moral win. Al-Zawahiri is a U.S. target. It makes America safer.”

“Al Qaeda has been quieter recently, but they still want to attack us,” Kinzinger added. “This is huge.” I applaud the President and the intelligence and military communities.”

The Illinois legislator, an Air Force veteran who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the attack marks “a major blow” to al Qaeda.

“It was a gut hit to al Qaeda, but that doesn’t mean they’re finished. He’ll be replaced. He may have groomed a successor. They still want to murder us for who we are.” Kinzinger

He stated al Qaeda believes “the US can be vanquished” because of the 2021 military withdrawal. Still abroad.

Kinzinger said executing an attack after the US pullout is “huge.”

“It’s tough,” he said. When soldiers and intel assets are in situ, you can acquire real-time information. Without it, we can’t target these types of objectives.”

He added it’s necessary to keep the US’ constraints in mind when considering cooperation and future actions, such as ISIS or al Qaeda in Iraq.

“As fantastic as technology is, it can’t replace local experts.

It’s crucial to have assets on the ground and keep our promise so people know we won’t forsake them “saying

