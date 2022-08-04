Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Main Ki Karaan out

Fans are excited for the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan film.

Laal Singh Chaddha was recently released. Fans are excited for the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan film. Songs and advertisements for the film are being released quickly. The video for Main Ki Karaan? was launched today and is getting amazing reviews.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s third song was posted on YouTube after the success of Kahani and Tur Kalleyan. Main Ki Kaaran is a melodic song with Sonu Nigam’s voice, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics, and Pritam’s music.

The video shows Laal’s first love and how love feels. The video shows how much Laal loves Rupa and everything he does to win her heart. Sonu Nigam remarked,

“When Pritam contacted me for the song, he claimed Aamir Khan wanted me to sing it. I’ve sang for Aamir previously, and all those songs were smashes. I think ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ will be a hit.” The audio version of the song was published in May because Laal Singh Chaddha’s team thought the public needed to listen to it to get its essence.

