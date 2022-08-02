Lady Diana’s beloved Escort car up for sale, could fetch £100,000.

The mother of two chose the modest Escort over the flashier vehicles.

The famous machine will be sold at Silverstone Auctions on August 27.

Lady Diana’s beloved Ford Escort car RS is available for sale, 25 years after her passing. It has fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer and is in great condition.

Auctioneers estimate the enigmatic number will bring in “six figures. “The People’s Princess drove the iconic hot hatch from 1985 until 1988, just four years after she wed Prince Charles.

The mother of two chose the modest Escort over the flashier vehicles she would eventually drive.

Auctioneers are unsure of the exact price the renowned motor will bring, but they are convinced that it will be in the “six figures.”

The Princess and a detective would have been seated in the passenger seat as they drove the vehicle.

The famous machine will be sold at Silverstone Auctions on August 27. Silverstone Auctions stated: “We observe with interest that whilst Diana’s latter choice of luxury cars may have been more expensive when new.”

But the Ford Escort RS Turbo surpasses them by a wide margin at auction, sometimes fetching three times as much as comparable cars.”

Her previous Escort, which was crimson and featured a canvas folding roof, was replaced by the 132 horsepower Ford.

Arwel Richards, a specialist in classic cars at Silverstone Auctions, added: “Despite the fact that we have sold a lot of vehicles with a royal heritage, this vehicle checks all the right boxes for history, uniqueness, condition, and mileage.

The early Ford RS vehicles are very popular.

It may be unusual and therefore extremely thrilling to offer the best specimen of the working class hero’s sports hatchback with such heritage as royal cars typically come to auction are Rolls-Royces or Range Rovers.

Isn’t it interesting how the Escort RS Turbo came to be associated with the white stilettos of Essex but had the most beautiful woman on earth as its first champion?

After Diana, Ford manager Geoff King purchased the vehicle for his wife for £2,638. It was given away as part of a Kiss FM competition in September 1993, and a Miss Jones from Essex won it.

It was a Mr. Windsor’s property from 1994 to 2008 when it was added to one of the top Ford RS collections in the UK.

The car has fewer than 25,000 miles on it, is in excellent shape, and comes with a Lifetime Tracker, a spare key, internal Ford memos, and the registration papers for the vehicle.

