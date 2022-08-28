Libya conflict: The UN requests a ceasefire after 32 deaths

Following a day of fatal violence between political factions in the capital, Tripoli, the UN has demanded an immediate end to hostilities in Libya.

Following a day of fatal violence between political factions in the capital, Tripoli, the UN has demanded an immediate end to hostilities in Libya.

The health ministry reported that during the conflict, at least 32 individuals were murdered and several others were injured. A representative reported that Mustafa Baraka, a young comedian, was among the victims.

Since the long-reigning dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a NATO-supported rebellion in 2011, Libya has been in anarchy.

Despite this, the previous two years had seen a fair amount of quiet in the nation.

A convoy of militia members loyal to Fathi Bashagha, who is contending for leadership of the nation and is acknowledged as prime minister by a parallel, eastern parliament, was repelled by the military of the internationally recognised government.

In many parts of the capital, there were reports of explosions and small-arms fire. All over the city, black smoke could be seen rising.

According to emergency services, several hospitals were affected. Additionally, residents of neighborhoods close to the violence were evacuated.

The capital was peaceful on Sunday.

The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, on Saturday supported the UN mission’s request for an urgent ceasefire, which it said had included “the indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling on civilian-populated neighborhoods.”

With free healthcare and free education, the oil-rich nation formerly boasted one of the greatest standards of living in all of Africa.

However, the stability that fueled its wealth has been destroyed, and since 2011, Tripoli has experienced repeated clashes between opposing factions.

