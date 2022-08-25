Manizha: A Russian Eurovision contestant who opposed the war in Ukraine is the target of hate speech

A cyberbullying campaign is aimed against the artist who represented Russia at Eurovision in 2021.

A cyberbullying campaign is aimed against the artist who represented Russia at Eurovision in 2021. Manizha Sangin, a vocal opponent of the invasion, has described it as a “fraternal battle” that goes “against the will” of the Russian people.

A coordinated online campaign is now attempting to put the Russian celebrity on the blacklist.

After information about the organizers was shared on social media, many of her gigs this summer were canceled.

According to Sangin’s spokesman Sergey Lakovlev, “She, her crew, and the promoters [have] received countless threats.”

The phone number and address of the people in charge of the September Aleksandrovskaya Fortress event, which honors the Cossack culture of southern Russia and Ukraine, are included in a message sent on the social media platform Telegram.

It exhorts readers to “write in” and “demand the cancellation of Manizha’s performance, citing her opposition to the Russian army.”

Added is: “The most essential thing is to avoid offending anyone. It’s crucial that there are many requests, so let others know.”

Festival organizers acknowledged that they had received numerous complaints. They informed the private channel that “unfortunately, we did actually receive a substantial amount of nasty letters and calls from those who seem to be angry with Manizha’s support for peace.”

To celebrate diversity and multiculturalism, which is ultimately what our festival is about, peace is a must, thus we don’t find any contradiction in Manizha’s viewpoint.

The festival aims to keep Sangin on the schedule as of the time of writing. Others, such as the Glavclub and the Stereoleto event, have removed her from their lineups.

A cover story about the celebrity was removed from Sobaka.ru earlier this week, and earlier this year, Russian media outlets circulated an unofficial list of “blacklisted artists” that featured her.

