Meghan Markle against inviting “incredible abuse” from world

Meghan Markle is warned by worried supporters as they advised her to avoid inviting the world’s “great abuse.” Denée Benton shared this epiphany and insight in an interview.

There, she discussed the challenges faced by people of colour and made reference to Megxit.

Being the first and only [person of color], you’re actually set up for an awful amount of abuse because the system isn’t set up to support you, Ms. Benton was quoted as adding.

“And I believe that you can’t simply just plop a black person in,” she continued, “because of the history of the really profoundly damaging repercussions of colonization as it relates to the monarchy.”

Benton even said, “It involves a lot of reckoning, especially when it comes to fully ‘accepting’ such a transformation.

She asserts that the strain of such a transformation can “eat someone alive.”

She continued, “Unless you’re prepared to undertake the work, then the individual who’s put in that position ends up suffering more than the improvements they are able to make,” and will either “be eaten alive or make the decision to defend themselves.”

