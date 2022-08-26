Advertisement
Meghan Markle faces criticism by Royal experts & commentators

Articles
  • Meghan Markle faces criticism by Royal experts & commentators.
  • The first episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast was aired and royal authorities and critics immediately criticized her.
  • The Duchess of Sussex apparently defeated Joe Rogan to claim the top spot in Spotify’s US podcast rankings.
Meghan Markle faces criticism from Royal experts & commentators. As per details, as soon as the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast was aired, royal authorities and critics immediately criticized her.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently defeated Joe Rogan to claim the top spot in Spotify’s US podcast rankings, which is bad news for her detractors.

Reports claim that Meghan’s brand-new podcast, “Archetypes,” has supplanted “The Joe Rogan Experience” to claim the top spot.

Tennis legend Serena Williams was the subject of an interview by Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new show Archetypes.

Mariah Carey might appear on Meghan’s podcast’s upcoming instalment.

