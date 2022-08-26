Meghan Markle is accused of undermining Serena Williams in Archetypes

The Duchess of Sussex asked tennis player Serena Williams to talk about her life journey.

The subject that Meghan is obviously most interested in delving into is Meghan’s story.

Meghan Markle is getting criticized for drawing attention away from her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who asked tennis player Serena Williams to talk about her life journey, discredited the athlete’s accomplishments by sharing her own heartbreaking tales.

The subject that Meghan is obviously most interested in delving into is Meghan’s story, according to royal analyst Daniela Elser.

“We learn once more how she appeared in a sexist dishwashing detergent advertisement when she was 11 years old, “M. Elser mentioned Meghan’s well-known letter to Hillary Clinton regarding a consumer brand’s misogynistic advertisement.

To put it another way, Meghan spoke for around 1.5 times as long as the person who was there to share her experience, she continued.

“We get a lot of Meghan, a little Harry, a lot more Meghan, and a little Serena sprinkled in here and there.

Serena makes an important contribution to the dialogue at the 11-minute mark after Meghan’s other half, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has already been on the screen “insulted Ms. Elser.

