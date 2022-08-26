Meghan Markle & Prince Harry shares unique bond, mutual friend

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share a unique bond.

Harry is incredibly pleased with the ‘beautiful family’.

The pair relocated to California in 2020 after leaving their roles as senior royals in the UK.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share a unique bond. An acquaintance who knows both Meghan and Harry well claims that they have a special bond.

Harry is incredibly pleased with the ‘beautiful family’ he has with the Suits star, according to Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who plays polo with the Duke of Sussex.

Harry and I have known one other for a very long time, Mr Figueras said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“I have personal knowledge of how badly he desired a family. In Meghan, he discovered a fantastic companion or teammate.

They are really devoted to one another, and their kids are beautiful.

“Being able to be with them for the last two months just made me happy,” the 45-year-old continued. “Seeing them be a great family with their kids and their pets, and that’s really what dad always wanted.

Advertisement

I’m so delighted for them, he continued.

In 2018, one year after announcing their engagement, Meghan and Harry got married. The pair relocated to California in 2020 after leaving their roles as senior royals in the UK.

Also Read Meghan Markle faces criticism by Royal experts & commentators Meghan Markle faces criticism by Royal experts & commentators. The first episode...