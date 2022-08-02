Meghan Markle wants political career, author Tom Bower

Meghan Markle would like a future in politics and is laying the groundwork for it right now.

Meghan Markle would like a future in politics and is laying the groundwork for it right now, Tom Bower, the author of a new biography of Meghan Markle claimed. However, she will likely wait until her children Archie and Lilibet are older and in school.

The Duchess of Sussex has already spoken out on a number of important subjects and has pushed for increased parental leave in the US.

She went to the United Nations in New York with her husband Prince Harry a few weeks ago, where he spoke on Nelson Mandela Day.

And now, according to author Tom Bower, who recently published Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, the US-based could be considering running for a seat in the House of Representatives.

However, he thinks it might take a while before she begins a full-scale political onslaught.

“I think she’d quite want a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll prepare the foundations for it,” he said.

There have been worse people who have served as congresswomen, so there’s a high chance. However, she is a very attractive woman, she is spunky, and she has her causes, like parental rights.

Mr. Bower said that Meghan’s political future might also be challenging. According to him, Meghan requires a lot of money to live, therefore her dilemma is twofold: first, the job is very poorly compensated, and second, you have to be very harsh to win a political battle.

We’ll have to wait and see if she has the fortitude to match the rocks and rolls; in Britain, she is not allowed to sue anybody for attacking her.

A cup of tea was allegedly thrown in the air by Meghan during a royal tour, and the Queen reportedly expressed her happiness that the duchess was unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, according to Mr. Bower’s new book.

The book asserts that during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month, Harry and Meghan wished to join the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

A biographer who previously wrote a book about Harry and Meghan is currently at work on a new book, it has been made known.

Finding Freedom, co-written by Omid Scobie, made shocking assertions in both its original 2020 edition and its 2017 update.

When Scobie’s as-yet-untitled follow-up is published next year, it’s expected to refute the allegations in Mr. Bower’s incendiary competing biography.

According to the description, the book “offers unique insight, deep access, and exclusive disclosures” and is “a fresh chapter of the royal saga.”

