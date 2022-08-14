Mexican called forces to the city border after a violent cartel clash

Following a jail brawl between members of two rival gangs that resulted in a riot and shootouts that left 11 people dead, most of them civilians, authorities in Mexico

Following a jail brawl between members of two rival gangs that resulted in a riot and shootouts that left 11 people dead, most of them civilians, authorities in Mexico dispatched hundreds of soldiers to the border city of Juarez.

Mejia and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador were speaking at a routine news conference when a riot broke out, leaving two people dead from gunfire and four more wounded. He said that 16 more people were hurt during the battle.

Officials remained mum on the incident’s origin.

Authorities claim that the Mexicles went on a killing spree throughout the city after the riot, killing nine bystanders. Four of them, including one announcer, worked for a radio station, according to Mejia.

An image of a woman in front of a burned-out structure can be seen in some areas of Ciudad Juarez.

Convenience stores on the other side of town were shot at and set on fire. A woman who was applying for a job was slain amid the incident, according to a statement from FEMSA, the parent company of the brand.

Six accused Mexicles members were detained by local police at about one in the morning on Friday with assistance from the Army and National Guard, according to Mejia.

Around 300 Army personnel were expected to arrive in town by Friday afternoon, and then another 300.

Cruz Perez, the mayor of (Juarez), has informed us that the city is now calm and that law and order have been restored, Mejia said.

Lopez Obrador remarked, “We hope it doesn’t happen again because innocent people were attacked.”

The attacks on Thursday come after battles in central Mexico between cartels and the military that resulted in the burning of 20 stores, 20 taxis, and 20 buses, according to Lopez Obrador.

Retail organization ANTAD stated, “We should not and cannot get accustomed to this type of situation. Mexico is not deserving of it.

