Middle East envoy: “The United States is not going anywhere,” with China’s Xi reportedly planning a trip to Saudi Arabia

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden refuted accusations on Friday that China’s President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia indicates the U.S. is losing influence in the region, stating that the U.S. is “not going anywhere.”

Tim Lenderking, the United States special representative for Yemen, stated that diplomatic missions by other world leaders were to be anticipated, but that the U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to the area during Vice President Biden’s visit in July.

According to Lenderking, the president’s main message to the area was that the United States was not leaving.

The Chinese leader is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports that surfaced on Thursday. This will be Xi’s first official trip abroad since 2020 as Beijing and Riyadh work to strengthen their relationship. The reports were neither confirmed nor rejected by China’s foreign ministry on Thursday.

When reached by CNBC on Friday, neither the foreign ministries of China nor Saudi Arabia were immediately available for comment.

The fact that Xi is anticipated to be welcomed with the same pomp and circumstance as former U.S. President Donald Trump was during his visit in 2017 does little to improve the perception of Biden’s visit, which was a low-key event that, in the wake of strained personal ties between the two leaders, critics claim achieved little. Lenderking emphasized that the United States still has a “vital” presence.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the United States is a crucial partner for all of the nations in the area, he said.

“America can be relied upon to stay in the area and support the neighboring nations and their security. That is a top priority for Americans, he stressed.

