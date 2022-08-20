Missing pupils in Mexico: Former top official detained in the investigation

Former top official detained in the investigation

A former attorney general of Mexico has been detained in relation to the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

The person in charge of the investigation into the crime, Jess Murillo Karam, has been accused of torturing and forcibly displacing people.

Investigators think the students were taken into custody by dishonest police officers, given to a drug cartel, who mistakenly thought they belonged to a rival gang, and then murdered.

While taking a bus through Iguala on their route to a protest in Mexico City, the teenagers disappeared.

Nothing is known about their demise other than the bone fragments found in three of them.

On the evening of September 26, 2014, local police opened fire on buses carrying students; however, what transpired next is in question.

Their mysterious abduction sparked massive rallies against impunity and state support for organized crime in Mexico as well as shockwaves across the globe.

Jesus Murillo Karam, who was detained on Friday, was in charge of a contentious inquiry into what transpired to the students in 2015 that placed blame on cartel members who were alleged to have killed them and burned their bodies.

Independent specialists and the family of the missing students condemned his conclusions for flaws and for placing no culpability at all on the armed forces, despite the fact that they were supported by then-President Enrique Pea Nieto.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), led by Mr. Karam, accused those behind Friday’s detention of having political motives in a tweet. The PRI is no longer in office.

He has been detained in connection with the disappearance of the students more than any other high-profile government official to date.

A truth committee set up by the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, charged soldiers on Thursday with contributing to the massacre, if not directly, then at least indirectly via incompetence.

According to AFP, Alejandro Encinas, the commission’s president, and Mexico’s deputy interior minister declared that “their actions, omissions, or complicity facilitated the disappearance and killing of the students.”

He continued, “However, the full role of military people needs more inquiry.”

President López Obrador disclosed earlier this year that navy personnel was under investigation for allegedly tampering with evidence, including at the landfill where human remains were discovered.

On Friday, he demanded that any soldiers or government agents responsible for the disappearance be brought to justice.

According to the AFP news agency, the Mexican president stated that “publicizing this horrible, cruel circumstance and simultaneously punishing those involved helps to prevent these reprehensible occurrences ever occurring again.”

