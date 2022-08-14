Mystery surrounding fish deaths in Oder river

Poland and Germany are investigating a big fish die-off along the Oder river.

Thousands of dead fish have been appearing in the river for a month.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki fired two environmental officials Friday for the incident.

Advertisement

Poland and Germany are investigating a big fish die-off along the Oder river. Thousands of dead fish have been appearing in the river for a month. The specific chemical remains unclear despite tests. German government warns of environmental catastrophe along the river.

Activists accuse authorities in both nations of failing to respond swiftly to the crisis and protect humans. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki fired two environmental officials Friday for the incident. Initially, the problem was thought to be “local,” but it turned out to be “extremely large.”

He said the river’s recovery may take “years.” Mr. Morawiecki said “enormous volumes of chemical waste” were dumped without regard for wildlife. German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke called for a thorough inquiry, saying authorities were working “flat out” to determine the cause.

Tons of dead fish were reported by Polish fishermen and anglers on July 28. A Brandenburg official said test findings showed increased oxygen in the water, indicating a foreign material. Beavers, birds, and ducks have also been harmed, a Polish journalist reported. Ms. Kojzar told that mercury contamination in the Oder was worrying.

She highlighted that the substance’s origin and human effects are yet unknown. Ms. Kojzar stated, “We know it’s serious, but we don’t know what.”

A fisheries researcher told Deutsche Welle that dredging could have discharged mercury. Fish were struggling due to historically low Oder water levels and a heatwave, said Christian Wolter of the Leibniz Institute.

Advertisement

Also Read 33 Dead As Kenya Bus Plunges Into River The bus plunged off a bridge about 40 metres (130 feet) into...