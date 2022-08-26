Nato is looking into the possibility that a hacker sold information about a missile company.

Following their successful theft of data from a major European arms manufacturer, hackers are now offering dossiers for sale.

MBDA Missile Systems said that it was not responsible for any of the confidential data.

The investigation is focusing on one of MBDA’s suppliers.

The company, which had its headquarters in France, said that the data belonging to it had been taken from an external hard drive and was cooperating with Italian police.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is looking into accusations that MBDA data was stolen. There has been no successful breach of any NATO network.

On Russian and English online discussion sites, cybercriminals who are selling 80 GB of stolen data for 15 Bitcoin (about £18,000) say they have already made a sale of the cache to at least one buyer.

The hackers claimed in their offer to sell the stolen data that they possessed “classified information regarding workers of firms that worked on secretive military projects,” in addition to “design paperwork, drawings, presentations, video and picture materials, contract agreements, and company correspondence.”

The document that was 50 megabytes in size and carried the phrases “NATO CONFIDENTIAL,” “NATO RESTRICTED,” and “Unclassified Controlled Information.”

In addition to the sample, the burglars gave along two documents labelled “NATO SECRET.” The hackers refused to comment on whether or not the material was compiled from a variety of sources.

