Nord Stream 1: Russia closes a key gas pipeline to Europe

It also denies claims that energy supplies were used to penalize Western countries for enacting sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The pipeline was shut down for 10 days in July, again for maintenance, according to Russia.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be restricted for the next three days, according to Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom.

Russia already considerably cut back on pipeline-based gas shipments.

From the Russian coast at St. Petersburg to northeastern Germany, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline travels 1,200 km (745 miles) under the Baltic Sea.

It started operating in 2011 and has a daily maximum capacity of 170 million cubic meters of gas from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline has recently been functioning at just 20% capacity due to what Russia says is faulty equipment. The pipeline was shut down for 10 days in July, again for maintenance, according to Russia.

European politicians worry that Russia may prolong the disruption in an effort to raise gas prices further, which have already increased by 400%.

Over the winter, the sharp increase in living expenses raises the possibility that governments will be forced to spend billions of dollars to reduce the burden.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French Minister of Transition for Energy, accused Russia of “using gas as a weapon of war.

“She was speaking after Gazprom said it would be suspending gas deliveries to the French energy company Engie”

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has denied the charges and argued that the interruptions are the result of Western sanctions harming Russian infrastructure.

Without elaborating, he emphasized that only “technical obstacles” brought on by Western sanctions hinder Russia from providing gas through the pipeline.

The most recent dispute was a turbine that was refurbished in Canada before being shipped to Germany. Russia refused to accept the turbine back, claiming it was subject to Western sanctions.

Robert Habeck, the economy minister, stated earlier this month that the pipeline was completely functioning and that there were no technical problems, unlike what Russia claimed.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, declared earlier this week that the energy markets need to be intervened in since they are “no longer fit for purpose” while speaking at a conference in Slovenia.

