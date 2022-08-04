North Korea asserts that it will “never tolerate” American accusations over its nuclear development.

North Korea called the United States the “kingpin of nuclear proliferation” and said it would “never tolerate” any criticism of its nuclear programme.

The statement was made during a month-long UN summit in New York to discuss the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

North Korea called the United States the “kingpin of nuclear proliferation” and said that it would “never tolerate” any criticism of the isolated nation’s nuclear programme. It also declared that it would not tolerate any intrusion on its sovereignty.

This year, North Korea tested missiles at an unprecedented rate, and according to foreign experts, it is getting set to perform its seventh nuclear test, the country’s first since 2017.

During a month-long UN summit in New York to discuss the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Permanent Mission of the North to the UN released the statement on Wednesday (NPT).

During the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the North is “getting ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test” and that it “continues to grow its illegal nuclear programme.”

Given that it is the primary source of nuclear proliferation, the United States accusing someone of making “nuclear threats” represents the height of busy blaming, according to North Korea.

The North also asserted that no one has the authority to interfere with the nation’s right to self-defense because it withdrew from the non-proliferation treaty a long time ago.

The North stated in its statement, “We will never tolerate any attempt by the US and its servile forces to baselessly accuse our State and trespass upon our sovereign rights and national interests.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, declared last week that his nation was prepared to activate its nuclear war deterrent and stave off any armed conflict with the US.

